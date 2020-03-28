Dyfed Powys clamp down on travel

Operation Dovecote aims to dramatically reduce the amount of people still travelling and meeting socially despite the government lockdown.

Patrols of public spaces and tourist hot-spots are taking place, along with stop-checks of drivers, to make sure that only those who need to travel are doing so.

Roads Policing Units are working with Neighbourhood Policing Teams and colleagues in British Transport Police to ensure everyone gets the message and posters have been produced telling people the beauty spots will still be there when the crisis is over.

“We appreciate that the situation over the last week has changed rapidly but it is vital people understand what we are doing and why,” said Roads Policing Inspector Andy Williams.

“Our main priority remains the same – keeping everyone safe. But we are calling on people across the force to help us do that.

“More people on the roads means a greater likelihood of vehicles breaking down or being involved in an accident, which puts extra strain on the emergency services.

“But these extra interactions also increase the chances of the virus spreading and putting more people’s lives in danger.”

Currently, only essential travel is permitted across the UK.

Advertising

This covers shopping for basic necessities such as food, daily exercise, travelling to and from work if you are an essential worker, and if you have a genuine medical need to go outside.

These measures apply to everyone, with separate advice available for individuals or households who are isolating and for the most vulnerable who need to be shielded.

“We need everyone to take the current government lockdown seriously if we are to protect the vulnerable and look after those key workers who are keeping the country going,” added Insp Williams.

“We would also like to thank those who are already leading by example and making sure they stay home and save lives.”

Advertising

Chief Inspector Jon Cooze, of British Transport Police, said: “We are pleased to be supporting our partners at Dyfed-Powys Police with Operation Dovecote which is there to protect the community and our NHS.

“Officers are conducting high-visibility patrols at stations, supporting railway staff and reminding the public of the urgent need to follow the government advice – only those making essential journeys should be travelling.

“You can expect to be asked if your journey is essential and, if not, we’ll be urging you to stay at home. We strongly encourage the rest of the public to do the right thing and help us save lives by staying at home and slowing the spread of the virus. If you experience any problems on the railway, text us on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40, and we’ll be there.”