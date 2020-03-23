Coronavirus: Transport for Wales offers free train travel for NHS workers

A spokesperson from Transport for Wales said: “At Transport for Wales our primary focus is keeping our colleagues and customers safe, and keep key workers moving.

“Transport for Wales will provide all NHS workers free travel to and from work until April 30 on production of their NHS ID.

“Key workers are reminded that a reduced timetable will operate throughout the Transport for Wales rail network also starting Monday, March 23, until further notice.

“We are doing all we can to keep vital services running, so that emergency service staff who are using our trains and key workers are to travel in safety with confidence.”

Train operators are offering a reduced service from today.

To learn more, visit tfwrail.wales/covid-19