'Welsh tourism industry could lose 100,000 jobs without cash injection'

Ashford Price, from the National Showcaves Centre for Wales, warned that the current crisis caused by the spread of Coronavirus dwarfs all previous tourism disasters in the past 45 years, coming just before the traditionally busy Easter period.

He has called on the Welsh Government to set up a Tourism COBRA Committee to communicate with and react to the industry’s needs and to double Visit Wales’ promotional budget for 2021 to prevent bankruptcies and redundancies.

“Today, the Welsh tourism industry is in danger of losing upwards of 100,000 jobs," he said.

"The industry produces not a loss, but a massive £6.32 billion a year for the Welsh economy and, in employment terms, represents nearly 10 per cent of the workforce.

“The media silence to the tourism crisis by politicians is deafening. They have failed to grasp the true disaster facing the industry.

“The Welsh Government’s rates rebate is well below what Scotland and England are offering their tourism industries and a drop in the ocean as to what is really required.

“What is really needed is a massive injection of cash into tourism businesses. If this is not forthcoming within a few days, up to 100,000 Welsh tourism workers could be jobless.

“Simply put, Welsh tourism has no cash at present and no early prospect of getting any, especially with Easter now written off. They need cash, cash, cash to pay this week’s wage bill and keep people employed.

“Tourism is vital to all of Wales. It produces a daily £14 million for the Principality and provides jobs that help rural and coastal communities survive. We desperately need our Welsh Government for once to think outside the box, see the problem, then be imaginative and help save Wales’ second largest industry from complete collapse.

“Failure to act will result in thousands being made redundant, bankruptcy for many tourism businesses and already deprived areas in coastal and rural areas suffering further job deprivations.”