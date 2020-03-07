Town signs restored thanks to crowdfunding campaign

The "Welcome to Montgomery" signs, which usually grace the roads at each entrance point to the town, are being restored at the original sign-makers in Derbyshire.

Simon Bedford, a former mayor of Montgomery, led a crowd-funding campaign last year to raise money to refurbish the signs and the first one has now been restored to its original condition.

With one down and four signs to go, Simon hopes the signs will be up on the roads again ahead of Easter.

He said: "I'm getting pretty excited. I'm told the signs are two weeks away.

"Thank you for all your support – I will keep you posted about when we will be fitting them."

Simon is looking for volunteers to help assist him with re-fitting the signs, due to their weight.

He is also hoping to arrange a tidy-up and litter pick around the site of each sign and again will be looking for volunteers to get stuck in with all aspects of the project.