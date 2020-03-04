Storm costs likely to be revealed in next month

The positive news of the financial out-turn position of this financial years’ budget (2019/20) had to be tempered with caution, at the Powys County Council (PCC) cabinet meeting.

Yesterday councillors were told of the amount of work being done by council staff, which is set to continue for some time to come.

The position at the end of January forecast that on March 31 an underspend of £6,000 would be seen on a total budget of just over £255 million.

This could have improved to £650,000 if further savings/cuts found in February and March materialised.

Head of finance, Jane Thomas, said: “Although this position demonstrates we would be in a surplus position by year end. we have the impacts of the storms to consider.

“Although there is support from Welsh Government, we will have to meet some of those costs ourselves.

“We will do a re-calculation on what to expect from that and how it will impact on the position.”

Council Leader, councillor Rosemarie Harris asked: “When can we expect to see the bills from the flooding, from Dennis and Ciara?”

Ms Thomas replied that those would start the costs “hitting the ledger now”

She added that applications for support from the Welsh Government were being put together.

“I don’t think we’ll have complete clarity for another month,” added Ms Thomas.

Finance portfolio holder, councillor Aled Davies stressed that it would take “some time” to repair all the damage and it would take a “few months.”

Corporate director for economy and environment, Nigel Brinn, explained that there had been lots of damage across the county.

This included several landslides affecting road and that dealing with these repairs were taking workers away from other work.

He added that work could be affected by the weather conditions and that permanent structural repair work might need regulatory consents.

The report was noted and approved by cabinet.