Advertising
Mid Wales and Oswestry roads and businesses hit by floodwaters
Schools, doctors’ surgeries and businesses were forced to close their doors across Mid Wales as rural roads resembled rivers and even main routes were rendered impassable.
The A483 was badly flooded at Four Crosses and Garthmyl, with people being advised to avoid travel between Newtown, Welshpool and Oswestry.
Montgomery was almost cut off by mid-morning, with all routes out of the small town under rising water, and Welshpool Airport was shut, with no flights in or out.
Powis Castle on the outskirts of Welshpool closed to visitors, while Llanfyllin Medical Practice cancelled all routine appointments and opened for emergencies only.
The A5 between Gobowen and Gledrid roundabouts was also closed due to flooding.
Read more:
- Shropshire braces for more flooding chaos as 400 tons of water a second approaches Shrewsbury
- Severe 'danger to life' flooding warning for Shrewsbury as River Severn rises again
- Motorcyclist rescued from swirling flood water in dramatic rescue
- Flood warning issued for Ironbridge ahead of river peaking tomorrow
- New £40m plan to protect homes from River Severn flooding
- GALLERY: A dip into the flooding archives
- Parts of UK blanketed in snow as flood warnings continue
Welshpool High School, Caereinion High School and Llanfyllin High School closed for the day, along with 18 primary schools in Montgomeryshire.
Motorists who took their chances with the flood water were forced to abandon their cars, with tractor and 4x4 drivers assisting with rescues in a bid to ease the pressure on emergency services.
Multiple flood warnings remain in place for the River Severn, River Vyrnwy and Lledan Brook in Welshpool.
Most Read
Fallout from Storm Dennis as water swamps Shropshire villages, closes roads and floods homes - with videos
Advertising
Login or Register to comment