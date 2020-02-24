Mid Wales and Oswestry roads and businesses hit by floodwaters

The A483 was badly flooded at Four Crosses and Garthmyl, with people being advised to avoid travel between Newtown, Welshpool and Oswestry.

Montgomery was almost cut off by mid-morning, with all routes out of the small town under rising water, and Welshpool Airport was shut, with no flights in or out.

Flooding visible from Powis Castle

Powis Castle on the outskirts of Welshpool closed to visitors, while Llanfyllin Medical Practice cancelled all routine appointments and opened for emergencies only.

The A5 between Gobowen and Gledrid roundabouts was also closed due to flooding.

Welshpool High School, Caereinion High School and Llanfyllin High School closed for the day, along with 18 primary schools in Montgomeryshire.

Motorists who took their chances with the flood water were forced to abandon their cars, with tractor and 4x4 drivers assisting with rescues in a bid to ease the pressure on emergency services.

Multiple flood warnings remain in place for the River Severn, River Vyrnwy and Lledan Brook in Welshpool.