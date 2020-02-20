Powys teens named Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadets for 2020

Cadet Flight Sergeant Benjamin Gilmore from Llansantffraid-ym-Mechain, Cadet Colour Sergeant Sally Murton-Davies from Llandinam, and Cadet Sergeant Holly Vincentelli from Machynlleth were given a distinctive sash with the badge of their appointment, which will last for one year,

The trio were selected for the prestigious Lord-Lieutenant’s Cadet role after being put forward for nomination by cadet group leaders and the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Wales.

The role includes attendance with Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Powys, Mrs Tia Jones, who acts as the Queen’s representative at a number of official engagements, including Remembrance events, Royal visits and parades.

Mrs Jones said, “The cadet forces are truly amazing organisations, where the mixture of military training, youth work, civilian qualifications and community work helps develop our young people ready to take their place in society."

Sally, 16, of the Gwent and Powys Army Cadet Force (ACF), who is studying at Newtown High School, hopes to become an Army combat medic.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to the opportunities that this role will offer me over the next year. I’m one of the youngest chosen which makes it even more special to be doing something so different.”

Her sporting achievements including achieving Champion Cadet in both rugby and football at national level, which led to Sally being one of only 20 cadets selected from the whole of the UK and Northern Ireland to visit Kenya last October to help build a school and set up a football academy.

Benjamin, 18, of No 2 Welsh Wing RAF Air Cadets, who aims to join the RAF as a pilot, said: “This is such an honour and was a complete surprise It will help my promotion prospects and also be a huge help in the RAF selection process."

Since joining No 2364 (Welshpool) in 2016, Benjamin has been an active member of the squadron and says it has helped him grow in confidence and develop leadership skills. He has completed the Master Cadet Classification and is due to attend the Instructor Cadet Course.

Holly, 17, recently attended the Royal College of Nursing Cadet Scheme Pilot and has also attended Senior Cadets Instructors Cadre. She has completed both bronze and silver Duke of Edinburgh awards and is working towards her gold.

Her bravery and selfless courage was highlighted when she was nominated for a Young Hero Award and British Citizen Award after she gave first aid and stayed with a young boy at the scene of a high speed accident in 2018 while his father was airlifted to hospital. With little regard for her own wellbeing, she made her way to the scene to comfort and help the young boy.

Growing up with a brother who suffers from a development disorder, she said cadets gave her “a chance to breath – a chance to be a teenager, for the focus to be on me".

There are more than 4,400 cadets in Wales who gain skills and qualifications through working with local communities, charities and taking part in a variety of practical activities. The cadet syllabus is delivered by hundreds of volunteering Adult Instructors and Civilian Assistants, who give up their spare time on week nights and weekends.