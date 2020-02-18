Father to take on fundraising bout

Aarron Doran had one amateur bout as a schoolboy before deciding to concentrate on jujitsu.

Now 32, he is boxing on his uncle Roddy’s show at the Lion Quays Resort in Llandrindod Wells on Saturday, March 7 to raise money for the Shropshire Cerebal Palsy Society.

He has a five-year-old daughter, Hope, with partner Nicola Hawkins who has the condition.

Aarron said: “There isn’t enough government funding for everyone who has cerebal palsy and that’s where people like the Shropshire Cerebal Palsy Society come in.

“They can award grants to people who need them to make life easier.

“I want to help raise money for them – and also raise awareness.”

Hope will walk to the ring with her father next month and he said: “It’s going to be amazing to see her face lit up. We will make the sort of memories I will take to my grave.”

Aarron is training with his father, Joey, and uncle at Albrighton Hall and said: “I’ve got the boxing bug again !

“I had to choose between boxing and jujitsu when I was younger – and I went for jujitsu and became a black belt.

“This boxing match is supposed to be a one off, but I’m really enjoying training again.

“We started sparring last week and it felt good to be hitting people again !”