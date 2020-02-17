Royal Welsh Show medical centre to return

The facility was a big success during last year’s show week with 93 people being treated there.

It was introduced as part of a raft of new safety measures introduced following the tragic death of Powys young farmer James Corfield at the Royal Welsh Show in 2017.

The Builth Wells Help Point included an alcohol recovery unit staffed by St John Cymru, Dyfed-Powys Police, Powys County Council youth workers and the voluntary street pastors. The Street Pastors assisted 224 people while youth workers helped 341 young people.

Powys County Council and the Builth Wells Safety Group wrote to Builth Wells Town Council recently asking if they could have the use of the Strand Hall for the centre again this year.

The letter said the centre: “It did make a tremendous difference to the welfare of the people who came to the show.”

Dr Greg Thomas said they could afford to pay £1,250 for the Strand Hall for four nights and it will be open from 9pm until 3am.

Councillor Gary Goodwin said he would like to try and get a bit more money from Powys County Council for what they can provide at the Strand Hall. “They have said it suited what they wanted last year and I think we should ask for a little bit more,”he said.

Councillor Jane Walters agreed and said: “Last year they came in blind and it was a gamble for them but this year they know what they are getting and it made their lives a lot easier last year.”

But Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Gwyn Davies said if the town council said no and there were issues in the town, it would be them that would get the negative publicity.

Councillor Angharad Morgan added: “I think if we can stop what has happened in the past happening again and improving facilities in Builth Wells, then I think it’s more than ok.”

Councillor Reverend Brian Reardon added: “We have a community situation here, where we have to give a little bit.”

Members who initially thought the fee should be higher, started to change their minds when they were reminded that the hall is only needed for about six hours a night and the organisers cleaned up and did not cause damage last year.

Members agreed to take the £1,250 for the Strand Hall for the week to allow the health and welfare centre to be set up there again this year.