Mid Wales residents to pay £1 per month more for police services

Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn announced that the increase will enable him to invest in services in the Dyfed-Powys area.

He said residents would benefit from an increase of 30 response and local investigation officers, with a further 12 additional specialist roles which include dealing with domestic abuse, serious and violent offenders and vulnerability.

In addition, there will be further increases in staff to support the delivery of key areas of policing including vulnerability and improving public contact with the service.

Residents were asked how much they would be prepared to pay each month with 60 per cent of respondents willing to pay an additional £2 or £1.50 each month through the Police Precept, with 40 per cent willing to pay an additional £1 each month.

The £1 per month precept increase will raise the average band D property precept by 4.83 per cent to £260.56 per year; which, Mr Llywelyn said was still the lowest precept in Wales.

“I have worked tirelessly to ensure the lowest council tax levels in Wales whilst ensuring the service is developed for the future," he said.

"The new CCTV system is greatly supporting frontline officers and investigations and I am confident that such investments will improve the service provided to local communities.

"Additional resources must be prioritised for local response and investigations whilst also ensuring we protect and support the vulnerable."