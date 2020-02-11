Kelly, 40, in Wales Strong Woman competition

The 40-year-old from Chirk only took up the sport just over a year ago and admits she has had to dedicate her life to the training.

In past years she has run half marathons, trekked to Everest Base Camp, climbed Kilimanjaro and completed tough mudder events.

But it is the Strong Woman training that she enjoys the most.

"I met my hero, British strongwoman Donna Moore, and realised that I wanted to do competitions," she said.

Kelly practising for the Hercules grip

The Big Dogs competition will be held at the Llangollen Pavilion on February 29 and Kelly is hoping that home advantage will kick in, with friends, family and work colleagues all promising to go along and support her.

During the event she will take part in challenges that include carrying weights on a yoke around her neck, the Hercules hold - gripping telegraph poles, and carrying enormous Atlas stones weighing up to 100kg.

She will be competing in the masters category with the top finishers in each class going forward to ‘Britain’s Strongest Woman’ later in the year.

"There are only 23 women taking part and so to even get to this stage is an achievement," she said.

Kelly trains at the Will B Fit gym in Rhos and has specialist coaching at the Seddons Strength & Conditioning Gym in Wigan.

Kelly pulling a truck

"People don't appreciate the time it takes to train for something like this," she said.

"I have to fit my training around my 12 hour shifts at Arla Foods in Oswestry and it does sometimes feel like work, train, eat and sleep. It is hard but I wouldn't change it for the world.

"I feel honoured to be part of the family of fellow strongmen and women."

She said she hoped her example would encourage others to take up a sport or hobby.

"Don't be afraid to try something new - just have a go," she added.