Canal pledge from politicians

Russell George AM and Craig Williams MP have reiterated their full support for the canal's restoration after hearing that it could bring £5 million a year into the area.

The UK Government has pledged an initial £55 million for the Growth Deal and it is hoped the Welsh Government will match that amount.

The two politicians recently met with Montgomery Canal Partnership chair John Dodwell and Montgomery Waterway Restoration Trust chair Michael Limbrey.

Mr George said that he would arrange an event and debate at the Senedd to make fellow AMs aware of the importance of the canal restoration to tourism and the economy of Montgomeryshire.

"Tourism is such an important part of the Mid Wales economy and it’s crucial to realise the ambition of restoring the Montgomery Canal. I shall continue to champion the restoration.," he said.

In Westminster, Mr Williams mentioned the Montgomery Canal in his maiden speech in the House of Commons saying it was one of his top priorities.

"I am coming late to the battle, as so much hard work has been done, but I am determined to ensure that the canal reaches Newtown.”

He pledged to arrange a meeting with Welsh Secretary Simon Hart and Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales David Davies in London and to sponsor a Westminster debate about the canal restoration.

Mr Dodwell estimated that restoring the canal to Newtown would generate an annual visitor spend of £5 million, create 128 full-time jobs and be a catalyst for the regeneration of the Upper Severn Valley corridor.

The estimated cost of the remaining restoration work in Shropshire is £15m using contractors or £5m using volunteers. In Wales, the restoration to Welshpool would cost £24m with contractors or between £8-10m with volunteers.

More than half of canal’s 35 miles have been restored and this year marks the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Prince of Wales section outside Welshpool.

Mr Dodwell said it was hoped to complete the restoration to the town within 10 years before moving on the fourth phase from Garthmyl to Newtown.

“The series of positive meetings we have held with elected representatives and partner organisations this week has given fresh impetus to the campaign to restore the Montgomery Canal.”