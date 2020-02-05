Local budgets for police in Powys

Each of the 14, Neighbourhood Policing Teams will receive £10,000 to be spent within the communities they serve.

Local police officers will work closely with the local community to enable the public to make important decisions on how money will be spent.

Dafydd Llywelyn said: “I have committed to fund this new and innovative approach to community funding as I think it’s vital that local residents have a say in how money is spent in their local area.

“They are best placed to work with the police, and indeed other partner agencies, to identify where the money is needed and what would most benefit the local communities."

The funding will be available from April 1 once funding processes have been set up.

"This new approach will firstly be adopted by Newtown officers and the communities they serve. It will then be rolled out across the remaining 13 Neighbourhood Policing areas."

Newtown officers have already identified partners to work alongside them, which has resulted in additional funding being made available.

"If anyone would like to be involved in this process in Newtown, contact Sergeant Matthew Price at Newtown Police station, or email him at matthew.price418@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk"

Superintendent Ifan Charles, Divisional Commander for Powys and lead on participatory budgeting in force, said: “Participatory budgeting is a way of giving communities a greater say in how their community evolves."