Going potty about yoghurt in Powys schools

The call has come from Welsh yoghurt producer, Llaeth y Llan, who wants to hear from primary schools with wizard ideas for re-purposing their plastic pots.

Llaeth y Llan is spending £20,000 to encourage schools across Wales to recycle. Director Gruffudd Roberts said: “Climate change and the environment are now global issues and a lot of that is down to young people and their concerns.

“As a company we believe it’s vital to involve children in spreading the message of the importance of recycling to secure the future of our planet. We are extremely excited to see the designs created by each school using our pots.

“Not only is recycling our main focus, we are proud to fund prizes that will assist the children’s future. Being able to give £20,000 worth of prizes to schools whose budgets are stretched makes the project worthwhile.

“Schools are struggling to fund things like garden supplies, sports gear and school trips. We want every school in Wales to have an equal opportunity to win their share of our £20,000 prize fund.”

Llaeth y Llan yoghurt, made with Welsh milk, was started by dairy farmers Gareth and Falmai Roberts over 30 years ago and is still a family-run operation based at Tal y Bryn Farm, in the Vale of Clwyd.

Today the yoghurts are on sale all over the country and are on the shelves of the UK’s biggest supermarkets.

Mr Roberts added: “We’ve already seen many innovative ideas for the pots from schools across Wales but there’s still time to stake your claims to a share of the £20,000 prize fund.

Advertising

“We’d especially like schools to take pictures as they make their creations at each step and send them to us along with a main picture showing the end result.”

Entries for the competition close on February 25t and full details on how to take part in Llaeth y Llan’s are on the website villagedairy.co.uk/school-registration/