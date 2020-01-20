First council houses for Powys for 40 years

Powys County Council's housing service will build the homes on surplus land owned by the authority.

A meeting of the council's cabinet tomorrow (tues) will be asked to transfer the freehold of the sites to the housing service before the end of March.

A report to councillors says: "The transfer will also help the Housing Service fulfil the Council’s Vision 2025 objective of providing up to 250 new homes by 2023 to meet the growing need for affordable housing and bolster the sustainability of the Council’s role as the provider of one in 10 of all homes in Powys."

The sites include Rober Owen House, Newtown, land next to Llandrindod Wells library, land next to Sarn Village Hall, a site in Llandrinio near Oswestry, land a Fir House Farm, Churchstoke, the former Bronllys school, and sites at Talgarth, Crickhowell and Llanigon.