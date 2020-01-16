Poor weather slowing down canal restoration

The work, being done by the Shropshire Union Canal Society, is proving to be extremely difficult due to rainfall, as well as ground water in the channel.

This observation was made while undergoing ground work, on February 9 and 10, in a bid to extend it by 300 metres.

During that time, the workers were pumping the flooded sections as well as collecting soil samples to determine the ground's composition.

The society announced: "Due to the incessant amount of rain, we are experiencing real problems with the volumes of rain and ground water in the channel.

"It is anticipated that the next work party will be in March to, hopefully, allow ground conditions to improve."

This phase is scheduled to be completed in December 2021.