Menu

Advertising

Poor weather slowing down canal restoration

Mid Wales | News | Published:

Poor weather is slowing down the restoration of the Montgomery Canal.

The Montgomery Canal

The work, being done by the Shropshire Union Canal Society, is proving to be extremely difficult due to rainfall, as well as ground water in the channel.

This observation was made while undergoing ground work, on February 9 and 10, in a bid to extend it by 300 metres.

During that time, the workers were pumping the flooded sections as well as collecting soil samples to determine the ground's composition.

The society announced: "Due to the incessant amount of rain, we are experiencing real problems with the volumes of rain and ground water in the channel.

"It is anticipated that the next work party will be in March to, hopefully, allow ground conditions to improve."

This phase is scheduled to be completed in December 2021.

Mid Wales Local Hubs News North Shropshire

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News