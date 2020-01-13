Motorsport policy under review in Powys

The region is well known for its rallies, such as those in the Hafren Forest, which bring thousands of visitors to the region.

Powys County Council introduced a management policy in 2012 for events where they impacted public rights of way and the council's cabinet is now being asked to approve an updated policy.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance, Countryside and Transport, Councillor Aled Davies said; “The council has long recognised that motorsport events and outdoor recreation tourism bring benefits to the local economy of mid-Wales.

“The proposed changes are designed to address concerns about management of the events in relation to public safety. In future, public rights of way that cross the course of a motorsport event may be temporarily closed during the event. Where that happens, the council will work with the event organiser to identify alternative paths that the public can use instead.

“We hope the changes will help achieve a balance between safeguarding the future of motorsports events in the county and making sure that the public can continue to enjoy access to the countryside of Powys, using our public rights of way.”

The revised protocol has been drafted following discussions with the Welsh Government, extensive consultation with the Motorsport UK, Auto Cycle Union and the Land Access Recreation Association as motorsport representatives and after taking independent legal advice.

It will be reviewed by the council’s Economy, Residents, Communities and Governance Scrutiny Committee later this month before a decision is taken by the cabinet in February.