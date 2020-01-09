Motorsport licences review

The review will take place at Powys County Council’s (PCC) Economy, Residents, Communities and Governance Scrutiny Committee meeting on Monday afternoon.

Comments made at the scrutiny meeting will be added to an updated report which will go in front of cabinet members in the near future.

The protocol for allowing “motor vehicle events” affecting footpaths, bridleways and restricted byways was last looked at in April 2012.

The report by council officer, Sian Barnes, explained why the change is needed.

Ms Barnes said: “The council recognises that motor sport events bring benefits to the local economy and that Mid Wales has a reputation as an excellent venue for hosting such events.

“These motor sport events will frequently need to use footpaths, bridleways and restricted byways as part of their routes.”

Ms Barnes explained that PCC has a direct legal role in deciding motor sports events that cross or pass along public footpaths, bridleways and restricted byways and this includes the parts of the Brecon Beacons National Park located in Powys.

She added that the process agreed in 2012 was now being questioned.

Ms Barnes continued: “Issues have been raised by officers, members and the motor sport industry as to the effectiveness and operation of that protocol.

“It was agreed that there should be a review of the protocol, so as to safeguard the future of motor sports within the county, whilst at the same time ensuring statutory compliance.

“The concerns about the existing protocol relate to management of public safety during an event and the associated liabilities.”

Independent legal advice has been given to PCC who have also consulted with with Motorsport UK, Auto Cycle Union and the Land Access Recreation Association on the proposals.

There would also be changes to how fees would be dealt with for authorising closures using section 33 of the Road Traffic Act or section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act.

They would be decided by the number of public rights of way affected by an event and also whether the applicant places or removes statutory notices.

These are made in bands, and band one would cover up to two public rights of way being affected, while band two would be for three or more.

The s14 cost if the council puts up and removes notices is £240 for band one and £750 for band two.

The s33 costs would be an extra £30 on both Band One and Two.

If the organisers did the work themselves the costs would be £50 for band one and £117 for band two – with £30 on top of each.

The report adds that the changes would need to be implemented inside six months of decision to adopt the changes being made.