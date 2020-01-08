Houses plan on village outskirts

Landowner Margaret Bardsley, who is partnered by Mid-Wales Housing in the venture, has now submitted an outline planning application to Powys County Council.

The plans for land at Tan-y-Gaer on the B4392 Arddleen road, include a mix of housing suggestions that could be changed as the application progresses.

The suggestion is for the project to be made up of, three two bedroom semi detached bungalows, 15 three bedroom detached and semi-detached houses, two four bedroom detached houses, and eight two bedroom semi-detached houses.

In September 2019, a pre-application consultation took place, which included a public meeting of Guilsfield Community Council.

The council decided to back the application, but raised concerns about affordable housing being available to buy and rent in the area, the impact it would have on the sewage and drainage infrastructure as well as highways safety.

In the design and access statement (DAS) Mike Lloyd, of Berry’s, said: “The applicant is aware that there is currently significant unmet demand for affordable housing in Guilsfield and the surrounding area.

“She is uniquely positioned to help this issue by being a landowner in the area.

“And having extensive knowledge and experience of the provision of affordable dwellings to meet identified local needs.”

Advertising

The report adds that Ms Bardsley was the chief executive of an inner city housing association and had also been on the board of Mid Wales Housing Association.

Mr Lloyd continued: “The need for affordable housing in the locality has been confirmed through discussions with housing authority officers and registered social landlords, who identified that there are 69 applicants on the waiting list for housing in Guilsfield.

“However, in providing this figure the housing officers also advised that the figure fails to recognise a significant level of ‘hidden demand’.”

These are people who don’t put their name on the housing waiting list as they consider that due to the lack of supply, they have very little hope of obtaining an affordable home.

Advertising

Mr Lloyd added: “The planning application is submitted in outline, with all matters reserved apart from access.

“A detailed scheme for the site, including the precise mix of dwellings, their layout, landscaping, detailed design and appearance has yet to be drawn up.

“Nonetheless, an indicative site layout has been provided that has been provided that illustrates that the site can accommodate the anticipated number of dwellings with ease.

“The proposed development will provide much needed affordable housing in a settlement that has few, if any, alternative sites upon which such a significant scheme can be adequately accommodated.”

This means that at the moment there are 50 homes planned for Guilsfield on either end of the village.

An outline planning application near the Hardings junction into Guilsfield for land to the east of Groes-Lwyd was submitted in the autumn of 2019.