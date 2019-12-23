Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after mountain bike crash

The teenager was injured near Machynlleth and was rescued by the Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team at around 1pm on Saturday.

Call handlers from the rescue team were requested to help the Welsh Ambulance Service crews in recovering the injured biker, who was then taken to hospital by air ambulance.

A spokesman for the rescue team said: "The 15-year-old male suffered serious leg injuries in a fall from his bike on the down-hill trails at Dyfi Bike Park, and was attended by paramedic crews from the ambulance service and a critical care team from the air ambulance which had been able to land close by.

"When the casualty had been stabilised by the medical personnel, team volunteers moved the teenager to waiting vehicles on a wheeled stretcher. The rider was then transferred to the air ambulance and flown to hospital for further treatment."

The operation had finished by around 3pm.