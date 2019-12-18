Mother and son duo in Christmas fundraising efforts

Sarah Voice, a specialist nurse, and her son Harry, from Montgomery, have been donating gifts to the Montgomery Family Crisis Centre for around four years which has now expanded into an annual Christmas collection.

Collection points have been scattered around the nearby area, including Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, Montgomery Church in Wales School, The Dragon Montgomery, Tesco Welshpool, The Talbot Hotel and Tesco Newtown, who have all thanked Sarah for her support.

Sarah said the whole experience has shown her people's generosity and she and Harry have enjoyed collecting the gifts.

"Harry and I have thoroughly enjoyed this year’s Christmas collection for Montgomery Crisis Centre," she said.

"For weeks we have collected donations from around the area ready for delivery. I felt extremely touched at everyone’s generosity and appreciated every single donation. This is a fine example of community spirit at its best.

Sarah Voice and son Harry dropped off presents to the Montgomery Family Crisis Centre

"I feel so lucky that I work with such generous people while my son grows up in such a caring, supporting community."

The collected items of new toys, toiletries and gift sets for children and adults were all checked by Sarah and Harry who added batteries if they were needed.

All the items were delivered to Fleur Frantz-Morgans, the Montgomery Crisis Centre’s community liaison officer.

Fleur said: "We can’t thank Sarah and Harry enough for their amazing efforts.

"We would also like to thank and wish a very merry Christmas to all who kindly offered to act as a collection point, and of course everyone who gave so generously; all these wonderful gifts will make such a difference to local people facing difficult times this festive season."

Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre provides specialist support for men, women and their children who have experienced, been affected by or witnessed domestic abuse in North Powys.