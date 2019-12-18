Christmas and New Year refuse collections revealed for Powys

Crews will be working throughout the weekends to ensure that the collections will take place only two days later during Christmas week and just one day later during New Year week.

Collections due on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve will take place as usual.

With collections scheduled throughout the festive period, Powys County Council is encouraging households to make use of the service and reduce, reuse and recycle as much of their waste as possible.

Adrian Jervis, head of highways, transport and recycling, said: "We have heard in good faith that the busiest man at this time of year, Father Christmas, is doing his bit to recycle this Christmas, so we’re hoping that households will follow suit to recycle as much as possible this festive period.

"Not only will recycling as much of your Christmas waste as possible ensure that you don’t run out of space in your wheelie bins or purple sacks, it also reduces the amount of rubbish we are all sending to landfill."