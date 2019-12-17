Digital strategy for Powys

Welshpool councillor and Cabinet Member, Councillor Graham Breeze, joined children in a special 2-hour Coding Club session at the newly opened y Gaer building where they put their digital skills to the test building and programming Lego WeDo bots as part of the launch of the council’s first Digital Strategy.

He launched Digital Powys, which will run until 2025 saying the club was the perfect setting for us to launch the strategy.

The plan backed by the council’s Cabinet has received funding of £908,564 from the Welsh Government, who, Councillor Breeze said, had been impressed with the council’s appetite to invest in digital technologies and be innovative in their use.

"We we will be working hard to ensure Powys is a place where people can connect, communicate and access the council services they need both quickly and efficiently.

“We will also be working with our partners to support the more vulnerable in our society to use digital tools and technologies that can help them to be independent, stay safe, keep well and be able to summon help easily. We want to create a legacy and support our communities to harness digital technologies to improve their quality of life. We also want to encourage our young people through education and sessions like this coding club, to gain the skills that they need going forward so they can step with confidence into adulthood as our digital world continues to expand.”

Ness Young, Corporate Director for Resources and Transformation and Programme Sponsor said: “We are keen to stay ahead of the digital curve, pilot new technologies, evaluate them for colleagues in other authorities and share our experiences with others. The way local government works is changing rapidly and a whole range of digital tools will help us to make the most of opportunities to deliver for businesses, schools and residents who may need support with their health and social needs and can be given access and support where needed to access a growing range of digital tools to do so.”

Libraries across mid Wales already run computer classes for those lacking confidence. See .powys.gov.uk and click on “Find Nearest Library” to see what’s on offer.