Couple raise thousands for charities after Kilimanjaro climb

Kate and Stu Richards, from Forden, Montgomery, raised the impressive amount this year through many fundraising events, including climbing Kilimanjaro, the highest free-standing mountain in the world.

The trip did not go to plan, however, as Stu was taken ill after reaching base camp and Kate had to go the rest of the way without him. Kate managed to complete the climb in four nights and five days, instead of the usual six nights and seven days.

The couple wanted to raise money for Self Help Africa and Lupus UK, as Kate's sister, Claire, suffers from the disease.

Stu and Kate at base camp

At a volunteer Christmas Lunch in Shrewsbury this week, Kate, 31, and Stu, 33, handed over a cheque for £10,775 to Self Help Africa, who hosted the event and match-funded their amount.

Kate said: "We can't believe how much money we have raised and we still have more to give to the other charity as well, Lupus UK.

"We are going to plan what we are doing next - we definitely have the fundraising bug now.

"Self Help Africa hold their Christmas Lunch event every year. It is a summary of the year and they invite people who have sponsored them, and volunteers and people who have worked with them. It is a way to say thank you."

Kate and Stuart Richards hand over a cheque for over £10,000

The couple started fundraising in August when they held a black tie gala that raised £8,500 and since then have gathered more money to donate to their chosen charities by holding quiz nights and other events.

Monica Morison, Fundraising Manager at Self Help Africa, said: "We are very grateful to Stu and Kate for climbing Kilimanjaro in support of Self Help Africa.

"It’s such an amazing achievement and they have raised an incredible amount through their fundraising events and sponsorship."