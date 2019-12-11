Proposal for new homes

Tywyn based developer, Chesworth Brothers, have applied for the “pairs” of semi-detached houses on Plots 12 and 13 of Pencaemawr in the village of Penegoes.

The houses would have three bedrooms.

The plans are a change from the outline planning permission that the plots already have which is for a single detached house.

Agents George + Tomas architects explain in a planning statement which accompanies the application.

They said: “The plots currently have outline permission for a single detached house as part of the original permission for Pencaemawr housing development.

“This permission was for 17 houses and was granted over 10 years ago.

“Most of these plots have received full planning permission and

been constructed by now.

“The existing site currently consists of predominantly detached houses, with two separate pairs of semi-detached recently approved.

“All of the properties on the development are of a certain style, utilising timber cladding, stonework, render and slate roofs throughout.

“The proposed houses are designed to be in keeping with the site and previous developments.

“Walls will be a combination of timber boarding, stone facing and render finish.

George + Thomas, continue: “Although semi-detached, the building has been carefully designed to look like a single detached dwelling, like that found elsewhere at Pencaemawr.

“The building is proportional to the plot and similar in scale to other properties at Pencaemawr.”

The statement also explained that the buildings will be “carefully positioned” to “suit the existing site constraints.”

George + Tomos added: “The proposal has been carefully designed to provide a good balance of open public spaces, whilst also ensuring each house has naturally safe and private environments.”