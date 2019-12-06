Montgomeryshire AM calls for more support for people living with chronic pain

It was sponsored and chaired by Montgomeryshire Assembly Member, Russell George, and hosted by the Chronic Pain Policy Coalition.

The coalition called on the Welsh Government to work with them and other stakeholders to ensure new guidance is brought in at the earliest opportunity.

Mr George spoke about the closure of the chronic pain service at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry.

He said: "The closure of the chronic pain service at Oswestry's Orthopaedic Hospital earlier this year was deeply disappointing for many of my Montgomeryshire constituents who relied on the chronic pain service.

"The service, which sought to reduce suffering and enhance quality of life for those who suffer with chronic pain conditions, served 400 patients in mid and North Wales, many of whom were left in the lurch after receiving little or no communication about their future pain management provision after the closure of the service.

"In many respects chronic pain management is a forgotten service and experiences a number of operational and clinical challenges so I am hopeful that this event, which heard from a number of leading pain policy experts as well as other stakeholders will encourage the Welsh Government to work with the Chronic Pain Policy Coalition and others with an interest in this area to implement the guidance at the earliest opportunity to strengthen the overall provision of chronic pain management in Wales."