Holiday chalet plan is rejected over flooding fears

Powys County Council planning officers had recommended that councillors on the planning committee, which met on Thursday, December 5, should refuse the plans.

Applicant, Robert Groves, had wanted to build a wooden chalet for holiday letting at land near Abernant Lakeside Cottage and the rive Irfon in Llanwrtyd Wells.

The application had been called in front of the committee by Llanwrtyd Wells county councillor, Tim van Rees.

Councillor van Rees spoke at the meeting against the application: “I know the area very well indeed.

“If you look at your papers you will see a previous application some years ago, that was refused because it falls fairly, and squarely, in an area of a flood plain.

“I am supporting the planning officers recommendation of refusal, they are absolutely right.”

Councillor van Rees told the committee that the only access road to the application site had been flooded to the depth of 10 feet in recent years.

“There are other aspects that have caused concern locally, ” added Councillor van Rees.

Applicant Robert Groves, said that the access road: had been flooded twice during the last 13 years, that he has lived there.

Mr Groves said: “When we worked with NRW (Natural Resources Wales) and the planners we took a topographical survey of the site and in that area.

“The land to the west and south of the river is lower than the site itself.

“Therefore with local evidence as well, this site has not flooded for 130 years, it’s real evidence.”

“Then taking it forward with a consultant we could hydraulically model the river to prove this should not be C2 (flood zone).”

He added that the building could be raised so that it would be above the perceived level at risk of flood for 1,000 years.

Councillor Elwyn Vaughan said: “Policies are very important and if we don’t stick to them we might as well forget being here.

“The policy for sites in flood zones are clear. It’s also quite clear that the whole of this site is in a C2 flood zone.

“I am happy with the officers’ report and will move that we accept what they say.”

Councillor Hywel Lewis added: “It’s clear, our hands are tied on this one. It’s clearly in a C2 flood zone, I would second the recommendation, we have to go with it.”

The application was refused by a unanimous vote.