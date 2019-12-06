Crime commissioner launches police budget consultation

The police precept is the amount residents pay as part of the council tax and is used for local policing services. The average Band D property currently pays £248.56 a year.

Dafydd Llywelyn said: "As we await the Government’s Police Grant settlement for 2020/21, I have asked the chief constable to assess his budget requirement for Dyfed-Powys Police for next year. While he considers the array of complex issues to inform his assessment of what will be required to keep our communities of Dyfed-Powys safe, I would like to seek your views on police precept.

"Your precept is an essential part of police funding, without which we could not maintain a police service that effectively and efficiently responds to the needs of your community. This income is in addition to Home Office and other grants."

Mr Llywelyn wants to hear the views of the public before the budget is set for next year.

He added: "I am urging the residents of Dyfed-Powys to voice their opinion on this critical issue to ensure that we, as a police force, can continue to safeguard our communities with the highest standard of service available."

The survey can be completed online at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/DPPPrecept

Alternatively a paper copy can be requested by calling 01267 226440.

The survey closes on January 8.