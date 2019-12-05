Taxi license price rises on the agenda

At today's meeting of Powys County Council's planning, rights of way and taxi licensing committee, senior licensing officer, Susan Jones, will be stating the case in favour of the rises.

Ms Jones said in her report: “The committee is requested to consider the approval of revised fees for the Hackney Carriage and Private Hire Licensing Regime, notably operator, vehicle, driver licences and tests.

“These fees have been calculated using a toolkit by the All Wales Licensing Expert Panel.

“As in previous years the toolkit has been used with assistance from our finance team.

“The fee toolkit calculates the cost of several different elements of the service that figure into the final total figure.”

The proposed changes would see the price for one year's vehicle license for a carriage private hire rise from £138 to £148.

A driver licence (3 years) would rise from £247.50 to £260 and this does not include the DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) check fee.

A driver licence (1 year) license would rise from £140 to £150, not including the DBS check fee.

For a private hire operator's license (5 years) the prise would go from £398 to £405, not including the DBS check fee.

The cost for a knowledge/competency test would rise from £38 to £40.

If agreed the new fees would start from April 2020.