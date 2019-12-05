Safety and access concerns for chalet plans

The proposal concerning land near Abernant Lakeside Cottage has been called in front of Powys County Council's planning committee by Llanwrtyd Wells county councillor, Tim Van Rees (Independent) following opposition to the plans.

Cllr Van Rees said: “The grounds for calling it in are that I believe it to be in the flood plain and I believe it to be very close to the river Irfon so that in the course of construction and subsequently, contamination of the river is likely.”

Llanwrtyd Town Council has also raised objection to the proposal, saying: “There is a query regarding access to the site since this would be through the grounds of the Manor Adventure Centre that operates with children throughout the year.

“They use the lake for some of their activities and this proposed development could interfere with those activities.

“The vulnerability of children would be an issue.”

Statutory consultee and environment watchdog, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) also raised reservations about the application.

The watchdog said it would object to the application unless a habitat regulation assessment and an assessment of flood risks and consequences are submitted.

Applicant, Robert Grimes from Llandovery, responded to the objections by producing a “Flood Warning and Evacuation Plan” as well as detail about the access.

Mr Grimes said: “The track/road used to access the site is one of the original Abernant estate roads used daily by the postman, courier drivers, the current owners of Abernant Lakeside cottage to access their home.”

He added that the adventure centre also used the track every day.

“The use of such track is the right given to me by the 1953 conveyance between the Gower Hotel Company and the purchaser of the land.

“It has not in the past hindered the adventure centres activities and neither would be in future.

“With regard to the lake not being fenced off, this is indeed true.

“However the site area is fully fenced and therefore isolated from the lake making it a safe area for guests and their children alike.”

Planning officer, Rhys Evans, in his report recommended refusing the application because it is a “highly vulnerable development in a flood zone.”