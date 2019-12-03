'NHS not for sale': Protest over Donald Trump's UK visit

The group, in Machynlleth, was protesting over claims that the NHS would be on the table in a post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and USA.

Nurses and doctors led demonstrations across the country to coincide with Trump's arrival.

Machynlleth GP Dr Louise Hyde was among those who gathered in the town. She said: "As a GP I see first hand the impact of cuts on the NHS, the NHS is in crisis and will not survive another five years of a conservative government."

Montgomeryshire's Labour candidate for the General Election, Kait Duerden, said: “Our health care professionals fulfil a vital role in providing care and support for all of us locally. It must not be sold in any or part of it to the US. The NHS is not for sale.”