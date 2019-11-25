Man dies at Newtown police station

The 20-year-old was taken ill while at the town's police station on Saturday morning.

He was taken to hospital where he later died. An independent investigation has been launched.

Dyfed Powys police issued a statement in which it is said the 20-year-old man was taken ill while in police custody at Newtown Police Station.

"He was taken to hospital where he later sadly died. A full investigation has commenced, and Dyfed-Powys Police has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who will now conduct an independent investigation. We are providing full cooperation to the IOPC investigation. Our thoughts are with the family of the man at this sad time.”

It is not know while the man was in custody.