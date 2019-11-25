Boris back in Clwyd South where he began his bid to become MP

Mr Johnson launched the Welsh Conservatives manifesto at Bangor-on-Dee racecourse close to the north Shropshire border calling on the electorate of Wales to ensure there were enough Welsh Tory MPs to insist that the Welsh government spend money wisely.

"I fought for Clwys South to become is MP, I am now fighting for Clwyd South as its Prime Minister," he said.

He announced plans for major improvements to the A55 on the north Wales coast and to re-introduce M4 improvement in the south.

But he also said there would be more local road schemes and said he was look into pleas for improvements to the A5/A483 going through the constituency at Chirk.

"We can look at the big ticket improvements but people want their local bottlenecks improved to help productivity and the local economy. We will be looking at better roads and rail links in the area."

Mr Johnson delighted the Welsh audience when he put Welsh into his description of his Brexit deal as "ready just to prick the top and put in the popty-ping" - Welsh for microwave.

Earlier in the day Mr Johnson visited the Royal Welsh Show where he talked to farmers and tried his hand a sheep shearing saying he could not make a worse job than Labour had in Wales.