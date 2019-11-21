Tanker carrying acid stuck in mid Wales

The heavy goods vehicle was stuck on the hill on the B4520 at Llandewi’r Cwm, Builth Wells.

Amid fears of a leak of the acid the road was closed to allow the vehicle to be safely towed away.

10P1 called out with 14P1 to a tanker carrying 18 tonnes of acid stuck on a steeple hill near Builth Wells. Road closure in place. pic.twitter.com/oJtFHxDTyh — Brecon Fire Station (@BreconFire) November 21, 2019

It driver contacted the emergency services and two fire crews from Builth Wells and Brecon went to the scene.

The road was closed while the the recovery operation, lasting more than three hours was underway.

Caio Higginson from Mid and West Wales Fire Service said: "The HGV contained 18 tonnes of hydrochloric acid and was stuck on a hill. Firefighters used chocs and blocks and scene lighting to make the scene safe and the vehicle was winched and towed to a safe location."

He said that the vehicle was not damaged and did not leak any chemicals.

The Fire Service left the incident with the Police at 12.10am.