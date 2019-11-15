Cows are led to safety in barn blaze

A spark from welding work is thought to be the cause of the blaze at the premises in Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant on Thursday.

The incident involved a large shelter containing cattle and hay at the site near Oswestry.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Ciao Higginson said: "The fire involved an agricultural barn, measuring approximately 24m x 8m which contained cattle and hay. All livestock were evacuated from the barn.

"The cause of the fire is believed to have originated from a welding spark.

"Firefighters fought it using two hose reels and one main jet. The crews allowed a quantity of straw to burn out and continued to dampen down adjacent buildings in order to protect them from the heat."

Crews from Llanfyllin, Welshpool and Oswestry fought the blaze when they were called to the scene at 11.05am.

They left the scene at about 4.50pm and returned later in the evening to monitor the site.

Firefighters from Welshpool, Oswestry and Llanfyllin tackled the blaze.

Advertising

Welshpool firefighters tweeted: "We have had a busy day today starting with 04P1 being mobilised to persons stuck in a lift in the town area at 11am. Then 04P1 and 04M2 mobilised to a barn fire along with @LlanfyllinFire and @SFRS_Oswestry."

Meanwhile, in Telford, a crew from Wellington doused a goods van which was reported on fire, in Trench Road, Trench, at about 9.15pm on Thursday.

Crews used breathing gear and water to extinguish it.