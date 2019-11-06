Flooding fears for Vyrnwy valleys

People attending a public meeting in Llanwddyn on Monday said gardens and farmers' fields already flooded after heavy rain and said they were worried the problem would get worse if more water was allowed down the Cownwy and Marchnant valleys.

Water firm Hafren Dyfrdwy, formerly Severn Trent, is funding the environmental work with a £1.2m fund after the status of the rivers Cownwy and Marchnant were classified as poor.

The rivers flow south of lake, near Llanwddyn, and into the River Vyrnwy.

Hafren Dyfrdwy, which supplies 100,000 customers, says it is following its legal obligation to improve each of the rivers from poor to good.

Catherine Webb, community communications officer for Hafren Dyfrdwy, said: "We're committed to making sure we not only provide our customers with a fantastic water supply and service, but also that we take care of the environments that we work in."

Llanwddyn councillor Phil Graham, said: "There is concern amongst residents that the works may cause some flooding to their properties and surrounding roads and are questioning who will pay for any repairs arising from this."

He said Hafren Dyfdwy was carrying out the work on behalf of United Utilities.

At the moment a proportion of the two rivers feed, through tunnels, into Lake Vyrnwy.

Councillor Graham said he believed the work would lead to 25 per cent more water continuing along the river and down the valleys.

"They say they want to return the rivers to nature, but they haven't been natural for 120 years. When the rivers are high, like they were a few weeks ago gardens and fields already flood. If 25 per cent more water thunders down the valley there are real fears that homes and more land will be affected and for longer."

"A couple of weeks ago the short section of canal that links one of the rivers to the tunnel was overflowing and coming down the valley. It was also all over the road. The changes could mean massive quantities of water going down the valleys."

"Fields that might be flooded now for a few days could be flooded for weeks and the waterlogged land could have a serious affect on agricultural businesses."

"The water quality is already good enough to support wildlife like kingfishers, trout and even otters yet is seems there is no account being taken of the damage to livelihoods and properties in those valley."