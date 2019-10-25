Rickshaw challenge comes to Shropshire and mid Wales

Riders on the Pedal for Pudsey Children in Need Challenge are this year taking on a challenging, 400-mile route from Holyhead to London.

While the seven strong team, led by The One Show's Matt Baker, will be avoiding the A5, Thomas Telford's original London to Holyhead Road, they will be overnighting in Oswestry on November 10.

Starting on Friday, November 8 in Holyhead, the group and a new, modified rickshaw will travel from Anglesey to Portmeirion then on the Saturday go down the Welsh coast to Machynlleth, calling at Harlech to tackle the UK's steepest street.

The Sunday will take in villages through mid Wales including Llanerfyl, Meifod and Llansantffraid before crossing the Shropshire border at Llanymynech and into Oswestry.

On the Monday morning the team will pedal from Oswestry to Gobowen and St Martins before crossing the Welsh border to Overton and onto Bangor-on-Dee and Malpas.

After a tough section in the Peak District the team hopes to reach the finish line at BBC Elstree Studios on Friday 15 November during the BBC Children in Need Appeal Show.

This year's ricksaw has been adapted to enable visually impaired and blind riders to take part in the challenge. A recumbent guide-trike, which fixes to the front of the Rickshaw allows steering and braking to be managed by a guide rider whilst a visually impaired rider pedals from the main driving seat of the Rickshaw.

Matt Baker, said it was the ninth year of the challenge.

“We have a truly inspirational team joining us on the road, and we’re looking forward to seeing all those friendly faces who will be cheering us on from the roadside, as we battle the elements and complete the 400-mile journey from Wales to Elstree.”

Since 2011, The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge has raised over £25 million for BBC Children in Need, with donations going on to make a difference to the lives of children and young people across the UK who need it most.

The Hunter Foundation has pledged to give 40p for every £1 donated by the general public to the challenge.

Sir Tom Hunter said: “Every year I watch the Rickshaw Challenge and I can’t help but be inspired by the wonderful young people on the road and all of the support that I see from people across the UK getting together to fundraise and donate to BBC Children in Need. This year I’m looking forward to watching the whole nation get behind the team again and help us to raise even more money for such a worthy cause."