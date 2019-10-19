Land needed in Mid Wales for employment

Work is now underway to identify and assess employment sites and premises across Powys to ensure that there is a supply of 21st century business infrastructure to support future economic growth.

The Partnership has now appointed consultants BE Group Ltd to prepare an Employment Sites and Premises Needs Assessment and Action Plan for the Mid Wales region .

It says it will identify innovative solutions to help support the commercial property market and to stimulate private sector investment.

The study, commissioned by Powys County Council will also help develop a strategic business case for investment in the commercial sites and the property market as part of a broad vision for regional economic growth.

The Partnership says it is eager to encourage active engagement between the local business community and the consultants to shape proposals for the future.

Welsh Government Minister for Economy and Transport Ken Skates said: “I’m pleased the Welsh Government is supporting this important piece of work which will ensure that a portfolio of modern sites and premises is available to support current and future business development. This will be vital to improving Mid Wales’ economic performance and I look forward to the results of the study which will be central to informing investment proposals over the coming years.”

The Leaders of the Growing Mid Wales Partnership and Ceredigion and Powys county councils, Councillor Ellen ap Gwynn and Councillor Rosemarie Harris jointly stated: “The Mid Wales Partnership are delighted to be working together on this vital study for the region. Ensuring the right supply and location of employment land allocations and commercial premises is key to unlocking economic growth and stimulating private sector investment within Mid Wales. We look forward to the outcomes of the study which will provide the evidence needed to inform strategic regional investment proposals which best fit the region over the coming years.”