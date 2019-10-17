Questions raised as no-one signs up to business park units

Consent has been given to build six business units as part of the Abermule Bulk Recycling Facility Scheme on the village outskirts.

The fact was revealed at Powys County Council’s full council meeting last week.

Plaid Cymru group leader, Councillor Elwyn Vaughan (Glantwymyn), asked: “Given the fact that not one private enterprise has signed up for the business park at Abermule, can you give a cast iron assurance that the rest of the business park site will be used for private commercial enterprise and not for the relocation of any county council property or service such as Kirkhamsfield?

“And the council facilitates and enables further business sites to be developed in the Severn Valley to compensate for the one used for the recycling facility.”

Now responsible for recycling, Independent councillor Heulwen Hulme, (Independent, Rhiwcynon) who has just been promoted to the cabinet as the newly created Environment portfolio holder, replied: “I can give assurance that there are no current plans to relocate other council services to the Abermule site. As a council we are committed to supporting and developing a vibrant economy in Powys and this development is one good example of us doing just that.

“The original acquisition of the site which had remained undeveloped for a number of years was based on the current plans to develop a much-needed recycling facility and develop other business opportunities for private enterprises.

“We will take this into consideration with the Mid Wales Growth

Deal.”

Advertising

Earlier, Councillor Vaughan had asked: “What is the portfolio holder’s proposed action following the independent report obtained by Abermule residents which suggest that the ecology survey undertaken by Powys County Council was both sub-standard and not in accordance with good practice or legislation and that consequently the presence of great crested newts on site cannot be properly discounted?

“Will the portfolio holder offer categoric assurance that no works will commence on site until the legislation in this respect has been fully complied with?”

Councillor Hulme said: “The ecology mitigation scheme is being undertaken in line with 2001 best practice and in full compliance with the development licence issued for the site by Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Habitat

Advertising

“The initial great crested newt trapping exercise was undertaken in October and November 2018, which was subsequently approved and signed off by NRW.

“This is an ongoing process, the next phase of which is the supervised search and clearance of habitat within the site immediately prior to starting works to ensure that the site is clear of

newts.

“The independent report provided by the community group was a desktop exercise with no site visits by the ecologist and based on information submitted by the group, which does raise the issue of impartiality.”