Meeting called over ‘rival’ recreation hub

Open Newtown, a land trust set up to regenerate land on a 99-year lease from Powys County Council, has submitted new revised plans which see the seating numbers for the cafe at Newport’s riverside recreational hub at the former Radio Hafren site reduced from 178 seats to 25.

This followed complaints had been made by businesses that this would take customers away from the town centre.

The petition by a group called Keep Newtown High Streets open asks for a public meeting to be held to “discuss the issues, research and options for an all-year round attraction for all ages, in a riverside venue.”

The group says: “Newtown town centre does not need to be jeopardised by replacing what is already available – Newtown needs regeneration as per the requirements of the proposed Welsh Government TRI (Targeted Regeneration Investment) programme i.e. complimentary to existing environments and financial sustainability.”

They fear that if the money runs out for Open Newtown then the residents would be paying for their projects with increased council tax precepts.

Open Newtown director, Adam Kinnerley, said: “The proposed riverside venue is planned to help open up and sustain the town’s green spaces for future generations, make full use of the planned new play park and give new access to cycling and canoeing opportunities for all.”