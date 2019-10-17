Labour chooses candidate chosen to fight seat

Kait Duerden, who is in her 50s, will contest the seat which is held at the moment by Conservative Glyn Davies.

She lives in Cefn Coch, near Welshpool, has also served as a director of a domestic violence charity and is a business mentor for the Woman’s Equality Network Wales.

"I am not a career politician and never thought I would be standing for Parliament but I am so deeply concerned that the world we are handing on to future generations will not be as good as the one I inherited," she said. "I want to work hard to change this."

Mr Davies as announced he will not be contesting the seat, with Craig Williams taking his place as the Conservative candidate. Kishan Devani has been selected to fight the seat for the Liberal Democrats.