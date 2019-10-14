White Ribbon Day events planned

The white ribbon campaign aims to raise awareness about male violence against women.

A notice of motion for Powys County Council to support the White Ribbon campaign was put forward by councillor Michael Williams and seconded by councillor David Meredith.

Councillor Michael Williams said: “Whilst I could say that I am pleased to be proposing this motion. Pleased does not seem to be the right word to use.

“We see all over the world and in our own country women being abused.

“The sooner we get to grips with this matter the better.

“It’s an absolute disgrace that the world needs such notices of motion.”

Councillor Meredith added that the level of deaths due to domestic violence in the UK was at a five-year high.

He said: “Last year 173 people were killed in domestic violence related homicides in data obtained by the BBC from 43 police forces across the UK, an increase of 32 on 2017.

“One in four women living in Wales will experience domestic violence from their partner.

“Today the white ribbon represents hope across the world for victims living in fear of domestic violence.”

Adult service portfolio holder, councillor Myfanwy Alexander, said: “This is one of the most important subjects that we face. It’s appalling we have to have a white ribbon day.

“And worth remembering that for women between the ages of 20 and 50, murder by a partner kills more throughout Europe than cancer and road accidents. That’s a shocking statistic.

“The scars that domestic violence leaves can cascade down through the generations and provides us a challenge in social care, education and as community leaders.”

Councillor Alexander continued: “I’m inviting everyone who is here today and joining us on the webcast to take part in a series of walks on Monday, November 25.

“At the Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre in Newtown, one starting at County hall in Llandrindod, at Neuadd Brycheiniog in Brecon.

“And the fourth to take place at the (Royal Welsh) showground at the Winter fair.”

“It’s very important that we say that this is unacceptable and that we can no longer live in a society where people live in fear.

“People go home, shut the door and that is when their hell starts. Home should be a place of sanctuary.

“It’s not a sign of someone caring that they take their fist to their wife or partner.

“All of us have a role to play – I invite you all so we can say as far as Powys is concerned, gendered violence is never acceptable.”

The motion was passed by 45 votes for one against and no abstentions.