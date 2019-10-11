Here be Dragons

Running from October 25 to November 1 the Rhayaer Festival brings together businesses and the local commununity.

Dragon Racing, trips, sports, drama, exhibitions, live music, Craft, halloween fun, as well as culinary promised in a number of venues in town,

Dragon Day on October 26 is a family fun day based at CARAD Museum and Gallery.

Spokesman, Ellie Turner, said: "The Dragon Festival 2018 saw Rhayader’s very own beautiful Dragon ‘Queen Belrenin’ sitting upon her nest of eggs. Well, the eggs have hatched and you are invited to come and meet the baby dragons, some of whom will

need you to give them names."

Activities include, face painting, storytelling, a scavenger hunt around town and an exhibition of dragons from around the world.

"Dragon Day will also showcase an interactive game when video projection meets sand pit with an exciting Dragon vs Gorgons game thrown in for good measure, courtesy of Elan Links."

The public can enter their own dragons for the exhibition, whether they be models, sculptures, paintings or even stories about dragons. All are all very welcome and space permitting, will feature in the exhibition running until November 9.

"Contact CARAD on 01597 810561 or via Facebook with a photo of your dragon," Ellie said.

"Sadly, Queen Belrenin will be unable to come out and greet people on the street as her chariot trailer needs replacing due to metal fatigue. We are working hard to replace it with one fit for a Dragon Queen."

See the programme or the CARAD website for full details of the week’s programme of activities. Some activities need booking.