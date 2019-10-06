Driver killed and passenger seriously hurt in crash

The accident, involving one car, took place at 12.50pm yesterday on the A483, just south of Llanwrtyd Wells.

Police say the driver died at the scene, while the passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The car involved was a blue Vauxhall VX220.

Officers say it is believed the car was travelling in convoy with four other vehicles, the people from which remained at the scene and are assisting with the investigation.

Those with any information should contact the Dyfed-Powys Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, make a report online via https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/en/contact-us/report-an-incident/ or email contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org