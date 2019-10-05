Advertising
Road closed after crash sparks fire
A road had to be closed after a serious crash in which a vehicle hit a tree before catching fire.
The A483 between Llanwrtyd Wells and Cynghordy was closed in both directions after the crash at about 12.45pm on Saturday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "A483 just south of Llanwrtyd Wells is currently closed due to a RTC. All emergency services are at scene dealing and the council have been informed regarding diversions."
A spokeswoman for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters extinguished the fire after the crash.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.