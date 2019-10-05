Road closed after crash sparks fire

The A483 between Llanwrtyd Wells and Cynghordy was closed in both directions after the crash at about 12.45pm on Saturday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "A483 just south of Llanwrtyd Wells is currently closed due to a RTC. All emergency services are at scene dealing and the council have been informed regarding diversions."

A spokeswoman for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters extinguished the fire after the crash.