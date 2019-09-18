Chefs cook competition menu at Welshpool fundraiser

The chefs have agreed to provide their services for High Sheriff David Peate who is using the dinner at the Royal Oak Hotel on October 4 to raise money for Wales Air Ambulance and the Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre.

“I think it’s a huge privilege that the Culinary Team Wales has agreed to cook for the dinner,” said Mr Peate.

“I know that their dishes will be of the highest standard and guests will have an opportunity to experience the food and skills of chefs who cook internationally.”

The menu for the evening comprises a starter of olive oil poached cod loin, textures of peas, asparagus and wild garlic and Carmarthenshire Ham. Main course is malt glazed breast of duck, confit leg bon-bon, skin granola, root vegetable dauphinoise, carrot puree and port jus. Dessert is rhubarb, apple, white chocolate, stem ginger and pistachio.

It’s likely to be the same menu that chefs cook in the Battle for the Dragon Contest at Coleg Llandrillo Menai in Rhos-on-Sea between October 29-31 when Culinary Team Wales takes on England and Scotland. All three countries are preparing for the Culinary Olympics in Stuttgart from February 14-18 next year.

“Working with the High Sheriff of Powys and local businesses, it’s fantastic to be raising money for two excellent charities,” said Culinary Team Wales manager Nick Davies from Cambrian Training, Welshpool.

“The Welsh squad is holding two practice days a month at our base in Welshpool and is bonding well as we prepare for the Battle for the Dragon and Culinary World Cup. The hot kitchen menu is looking and tasting good and we are working on the chef’s table of edible food, which is being introduced for the first time at the Culinary Olympics next year.”

The Welsh squad comprises captain Alun Davies and Rhys Williams from the RAF, pastry chef Will Richards from Cambrian Training, Sergio Cinotti, from Gemelli Restaurant, Newport, Dylan Wyn Owen, Manchester City Football Club’s executive chef, Matthew Smith, freelance chef, Mark Robertson from Coleg Cambria, Wrexham.

Advertising

Speaking about his chosen charities, Mr Peate said: “The Wales Air Ambulance is a well known charity which is so important to all of us, especially in such a rural area as Powys where road ambulances can take a long time to reach casualties or people who are seriously ill. The air ambulance is a means of getting people treated or transported to hospital quickly.

“The Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre cares for victims of domestic abuse – both women and men as well as their families - and gives them hope for their future.

“One of the things that has most impressed me when travelling around the different charities in Powys is the number of volunteers. A survey has revealed that 58 per of the Powys population volunteer in some way, which is the highest percentage in England and Wales. So many people are prepared to give of their time and make sacrifices to help others.”

Culinary Team Wales is sponsored by the Welsh Government’s Food and Drink Wales, Cambrian Training Company, Grwp Llandrillo Menai, Castell Howell Foods, Hybi Cyg Cymru and Harlech Foods.

Places at the dinner, which are strictly limited, cost £50 per person or £450 per table of 10, subject to availability and include a welcome drink, a magnificent meal and table wines supplied by the Royal Oak Hotel. A limited number of tickets are available from Mr Peate who may be contacted on Tel: 01938 810401.