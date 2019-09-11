Mid Wales mountain bike weekend

The sixth Red Bull Hardline will take place at Dinas Mawddwy on Saturday and Sunday in Oswestry's Atherton Family’s drive to promote Mountain-biking in the Machynlleth area.

Dan , Gee and Rachel Atherton are the most awarded three siblings in international sport with 49 World Cups and 8 World Championships to their credit. They have recently launched Dyfi Bike Park to the mountain-biking public and hope that it will bring much needed tourism to the area as well as providing a pathway to World Cup success for local youth riders.

This year’s Red Bull Hardline will welcome 29 of the worlds most skillful bike–handlers, more contestants than ever before.

Course designer, Dan, will host the event, Gee, will race to defend his Red Bull Hardline crown while sister Rachel, the most awarded rider in the history of British Downhill mountain-biking will take to the commentary box.

Dan Atherton said “The Dyfi has some of best riding in the world and Red Bull Hardline lets us share that with literally millions of mountain-bike fans across the globe who will tune in to watch these amazing riders pushing every limit. When I’m building at the Dyfi Bike Park I’m constantly kept in check, the crew remind me that other people are supposed to enjoy riding here.

"Olly Davey our chief course builder has gone bigger than ever before with a 65 foot jump as the riders come into the finish arena, its going to be massive."

Dyfi Bike Park will open Friday and Saturday 14 th to enable Red Bull to experience riding Dan’s trail-building creations for themselves dyfibikepark.co.uk/book/uplift.