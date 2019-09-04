Plan of action to save Rodney's Pillar landmark

Rodney's Pillar, on top of the Breidden Hill, in Criggion on the Shropshire/Powys border, was built in 1782 to commemorate the naval victories of Sir George Brydges Rodney, Admiral of the White.

Over the years it has been the destination for millions of walkers, runners, families and cadets and Duke of Edinburgh teams.

Marriage proposals have been made and charity fundraising events have beaten a path to its base.

More than 200 years later, worrying cracks and a bulge in the 54 foot pillar have sparked fears that its future could be in doubt. There is a more pressing fear that, with its lightning conductor stolen a few years ago, a lightning strike could see it come crashing down.

Now a Friends of Rodney's Pillar group has been set up to help care for the grade two listed structure, that is built on the top of an ancient monument.

This week a core group of volunteers met for a special workshop on how a Friend's group can move forward and work towards repairing the pillar.

Worries began about 18 months ago when a local resident raised concerns about cracks on the structure.

Three local councils, Llandrinio and Arddleen, Bausley with Criggion and Four Crosses, along with Powys County Councillor Lucy Roberts, tried in vain to trace the rightful owner and then joined forces to fund a structural report to find out what work needed to be done.

Councillor Roberts said: "The report identified significant deterioration and showed that the lightning conductor had been removed, which we already knew had been stolen. It also recommended that work needed to be done within the next two years and that it could cost up to £160,000.

"We are worried that if we have a bad winter it could have a serious affect."

"We are now setting up as a charity which could then start fundraising, applying for grant money and hopefully take over the restoration of it.

"While we now have a group of people keen to become trustees we still need people who feel that they have skills to bring to the project, whether that be in fundraising, engineering, publicity or applying for grants."

She said that once a plan of action had been drawn up the friends group would have to go back to the Welsh historic body, Cadw, for approval.

"The pillar is grade two listed and it sits on land that is not only an ancient monument but a site of special scientific interest. It makes life a little complicated," she said.

Councillor Roberts said she hopes everyone who has ever walked up to Rodney's Pillar and admired it will get behind the project.

"You can see it from such a long way away," she said. "It means something to a lot of people and attracts so many visitors.

"I hope a lot of people will be interested in contributing if we have to fundraise to save it."

"I imagine it will have be to fenced off for safety reasons if the money cannot be raised to fix it but no one wants that. It would be very sad.

"I worry that if it is really unsafe one day it will be taken down. But I hope it doesn't get to that point and we can get something done before it's too late."

To hellp contact Llandrinio and Arddleen Community Council or Councillor Roberts on 07976927504 or email cllr.lucy.roberts@powys.gov.uk.