New MP Jane Dodds honoured to take seat in parliament

Mrs Dodds took up her seat in parliament for the first time yesterday and participated in a key vote which saw Tory rebels and opposition MPs defeat the government in the first stage of their attempt to pass a law designed to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

She said: “It is a great honour to be sworn in as Wales’ newest MP, particularly on such a momentous day in politics.

“I would like to thank everyone in Brecon and Radnorshire who put their faith in me, and I look forward to representing them and the people of Wales in Westminster.

“My Liberal Democrat colleagues and I will continue to fight to prevent a catastrophic no-deal Brexit, which would be damaging for rural communities right across Wales.”