New MP Jane Dodds honoured to take seat in parliament

By Aimee Jones | Mid Wales | News

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds has described it as "a great honour" to be sworn in as the MP for Brecon and Radnorshire.

MP Jane Dodds took up her seat in parliament yesterday

Mrs Dodds took up her seat in parliament for the first time yesterday and participated in a key vote which saw Tory rebels and opposition MPs defeat the government in the first stage of their attempt to pass a law designed to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

She said: “It is a great honour to be sworn in as Wales’ newest MP, particularly on such a momentous day in politics.

“I would like to thank everyone in Brecon and Radnorshire who put their faith in me, and I look forward to representing them and the people of Wales in Westminster.

“My Liberal Democrat colleagues and I will continue to fight to prevent a catastrophic no-deal Brexit, which would be damaging for rural communities right across Wales.”

