'Sad day' as school closures are approved

The council's cabinet took less than 20 minutes today to rubber stamp the decision to close both Dyffryn Banw Community Primary School in Llangadfan and Llanerfyl Church in Wales Foundation School on August 31, 2020.

And then, on September 1 next year, it is expected that a new Welsh medium voluntary aided primary school will be opened on the Banw School site at Llangadfan.

The controversial decision was taken by the cabinet on April 30 and today’s meeting was to go through the 15 objections received by the council from May 1 to May 29.

These had ranged from fears for the Welsh language, to abuse of process and claims of corruption in making the decision.

Finance portfolio holder, councillor Aled Davies, had led the process as education portfolio holder councillor Myfanwy Alexander had to declare an interest as a Llanerfyl School governor.

At the meeting again she declared an interest and left the chamber.

Councillor Davies said: “I was asked to take this on due to Myfanwy’s interest and this is one of a long series of reports that have come before us over the last 12 months. It’s been a long drawn out process.

“Today we are considering the 15 objections that were raised during the statutory period.”

Councillor Davies said that he would not be going through all of them as there were clear written answers to all the objections in the report appendix.

Review

He added that the newly formed school will not be exempt from being part of any future shake-up of schools in the North Powys. This clause was added to the proposal.

“We constantly have to review our provision to make sure they are fit for purpose,” said Cllr Davies.

One of the reasons behind the closure process was the number of pupils at the schools.

In January this year, Dyffryn Banw had 22 pupils and Llanerfyl 28 – but this has changed.

Senior education manager, Marianne Evans, updated the cabinet on pupil numbers: “Today, as of this morning, first day of term we have 34 pupils in Ysgol Dyffryn Banw and 14 pupils attending Ysgol Llanerfyl.”

Adult services portfolio holder, Councillor Stephen Hayes said: “Initially the proposal to look at the reorganisation of the schools came from within the community, it was very far-sighted of them. But it’s been a difficult situation since then.

“We need to recognise that it’s very important that this will be a Welsh medium school, and it’s important that this provision is available in the valley.

“Also we’re continuing the Church in Wales foundation status of the school and that’s important to many people. Difficult though it’s been, this is a right solution.”

Council leader councillor Rosemarie Harris added: “It’s a sad day to close a school.”

Following the meeting, Ysgol Dyffryn Banw school governor, Buddug Bates, said: “This has been a very, very difficult process and has dragged on for years.

“There had to be a final decision and we need to move on now.”